MADRID, March 14 Spanish broadband provider Jazztel projected its revenue would jump to up to 1.6 billion euros by 2017, from 909 million last year, after a major investment in a fiber optic network and a new focus on mobile telephone clients.

In a strategic plan presented on Thursday the company said net profit would jump to between 180 million and 220 million euros in five years, from 62 million last year.

(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz)