MADRID, Sept 3 French telecoms group Orange would be interested in bidding if Spanish players Jazztel and Telia Sonera's Yoigo were to go on sale.

"If a sale process were reopened formally, we intend to participate," Federico Colom, the finance director for Orange's Spanish unit, told reporters on Wednesday, in comments confirmed by an Orange spokesman. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary, Editing by Sarah White)