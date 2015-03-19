BRUSSELS, March 19 European Union antitrust regulators have suspended their investigation into French telecoms operator Orange's 3.4-billion-euro ($3.64 billion) bid for Spanish peer Jazztel because the firms failed to provide some data on the deal.

The European Commission had previously set an April 30 deadline for its decision. This is the second time it has halted its investigation.

"The clock has been stopped because the parties did not provide a relevant piece of information," Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email on Thursday, without providing details.

Earlier this week, Orange argued the case for the takeover at a hearing attended by officials from the Commission and national competition authorities in France, Spain, Italy, Britain and Romania, along with executives from mobile operators Vodafone, Yoigo and Masmovil. ($1 = 0.9346 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)