(Corrects original acceptance threshold from 65 pct to 57 pct)

MADRID Oct 16 French telecoms group Orange has lowered the threshold of shareholder backing it needs in order for its 3.4 billion euro ($4.36 billion) offer to buy Spanish operator Jazztel to go through.

The deal is conditional on 51.398 percent of shareholders backing the offer, Orange said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator, down from the 57 percent threshold it had previously set. (1 US dollar = 0.7804 euro) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)