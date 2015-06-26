Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID, June 26 France's Orange on Friday said it would launch an obligatory buyout offer for the remaining 5.25 percent of Jazztel it did not get during the voluntary acceptance period of its takeover bid for the Spanish group.
As a result, shares in Jazztel will stop trading on the Madrid stock exchange after August 13, Orange said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator.
In a separate statement, the French group said the final price it would pay for all of Jazztel would be 3.36 billion euros ($3.76 billion), in line with the original 3.4 billion euro estimate of its value. ($1 = 0.8929 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order