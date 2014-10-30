MADRID Oct 30 Spain's stock market regulator the CNMV said in a statement on Thursday it had registered an authorization request for the takeover of Spanish telecoms operator Jazztel by French peer Orange.

Orange unveiled a 3.4-billion-euro (4.28 billion US dollar) offer to buy Jazztel in mid-September. (1 US dollar = 0.7937 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)