MADRID, Sept 17 Alken Asset Management, the second largest shareholder of Spanish telecommunications company Jazztel, said on Wednesday it would not sell its 5 percent stake to France's Orange for the price offered.

Orange has offered to buy Jazztel for 13 euros ($16.835) per share, or around 3.4 billion euros, in a deal that could help the French company jump ahead of rival Vodafone in the country's mobile market. (1 US dollar = 0.7722 euro) (Reporting and Editing by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day)