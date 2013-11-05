Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID Nov 5 Spanish broadband specialist Jazztel posted a 3 percent rise in nine-month net profit on Tuesday to 49 million euros ($66.2 million) as the company snapped up mobile phone and optical fibre clients.
The Madrid-based company, which is often cited by analysts as a possible takeover target for bigger Spanish and European competitors, also reported a 5-percent rise year-on-year in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 133.9 million euros.
Shares in the company have risen more than 50 percent since the start of the year, both on a strong business performance and the perspective of a possible sale.($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah Morris)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)