Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 26 Spain's Jazztel
* Says full-year Ebitda up 17 percent to 215.9 million euros ($242.09 million)
* Says full-year net profit up 12 percent to 75.8 million euros
* Says had 3.24 million homes connected to its fibre optic network at end-December Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Reporting By Julien Toyer)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order