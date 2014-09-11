(Adds TeliaSonera statement, background)

STOCKHOLM/MADRID, Sept 11 Nordic telecoms operator TeliaSonera is in talks with Spanish telecoms firm Jazztel and others over a possible sale of its Spanish mobile firm Yoigo, it said on Thursday.

Yoigo, in which TeliaSonera has a 76.6 percent stake, is Spain's smallest network operator at a time when European telecom firms are seeking to consolidate to combat tough competition.

TeliaSonera said in July it was reviewing Yoigo's future after slashing its sales forecast for the year, citing the fierce competition and calling its 7 percent market share "sub-scale".

Seven analysts asked by Reuters estimated all of Yoigo might fetch between 525 million euros and 1.2 billion euros, with an average value of 824 million euros ($1.06 billion).

In addition to Jazztel other possible buyers include Orange's Spanish arm. Its finance chief said last week his company would be interested in both Jazztel and Yoigo if the companies were up for sale.

Orange declined to comment on Thursday, but a source familiar with the matter said the company so far had not submitted a bid for Yoigo.

Vodafone, which this year bought Spanish cable operator Ono, also declined to comment.

In a note to Spain's stock market regulator, Jazztel, which uses the Orange network to provide its current mobile service, said the discussions were in an initial phase and would not necessarily be followed by an offer.

In a note to Spain's stock market regulator, Jazztel, which uses the Orange network to provide its current mobile service, said the discussions were in an initial phase and would not necessarily be followed by an offer.

The other shareholders in Yoigo are Spanish construction firms ACS and FCC, who own 17 percent and 3.4 percent. Schneider Electric SCHN.PA owns a 3 percent stake through information technology firm Telvent. (1 US dollar = 0.7741 euros)