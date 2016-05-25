UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
May 25 New York REIT Inc said on Wednesday it would acquire substantially all of privately owned real estate firm JBG Companies' properties to create a REIT with an enterprise value of about $8.4 billion.
JBG will get 319.9 million shares and operating partnership units of New York REIT, the company said. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.