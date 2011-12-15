* Same-store sales down 1.8 pct in July-Nov
* Total JB Hi-Fi store sales up 7.8 pct in July-Nov
* Price war hits gross margin
* Shares closed down 1.6 pct ahead of announcement
(Adds details)
MELBOURNE, Dec 15 Australian electronics
retailer JB Hi-Fi warned first-half earnings would fall
5 percent, blaming a price war as rivals sold products at a loss
to move stock, but said sales were improving heading into
Christmas.
The no-frills retailer said reported sales from stores open
for more than a year fell 1.8 percent in July to November, but
that was better than the 3.5 percent fall it had reported for
the first three months of the financial year.
"Sales in the second quarter have improved but unfortunately
not enough to counter the impact of the first quarter decline in
sales and margin driven in large measure by a high level of
discounting in the market," CEO Terry Smart said in a statement
on Thursday.
An analyst said the sales were disappointing and said the
market was likely to downgrade forecasts for the full year.
"Management is trying to put a brave face on what looks like
being a very tough year," said Peter Esho, chief market analyst
at City Index.
Analysts had been expecting a 5 percent rise in earnings
before interest and tax for the year to June 2012, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Typically results would be skewed to
the first half as it includes the key Christmas period.
JB Hi-Fi said its gross margin had shrunk by 27 basis
points. While TV prices had dropped 20-25 percent, it said its
volumes were up 15 percent.
"We have seen some positive sales trends in October and
November," the company said, adding that it hoped to continue to
build on the momentum into the second half of FY2012.
JB Hi-Fi shares closed down 1.6 percent at A$15.00 ahead of
the trading update.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Lincoln Feast)