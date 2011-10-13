* Q3 net EPS 57 cents vs 56 cents Wall St view
Oct 13 J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT.O)
reported higher quarterly profit that slightly beat Wall Street
estimates, driven by double-digit revenue growth in three of
its four divisions.
Shares in J.B. Hunt gained about 4 percent in after-hours
trading after the Lowell, Arkansas-based freight transport
company reported its third-quarter net income rose to $68.7
million, or 57 cents a share, from $52.2 million, or 41 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected profit of 56 cents a
share, according to Thomsom Reuters I/B/E/S.
The increase was due mainly to higher revenue, a reduced
charitable contribution expense and other cost reductions, the
company said in a statement.
Total operating revenue rose 19 percent to $1.17 billion
from $986 million a year ago, matching the average forecast.
"We continued to invest capital in businesses that show
resiliency despite the ongoing concern many have expressed
about the economy," Chief Executive John N. Roberts said in the
statement.
There was double-digit revenue and operating income growth
in the intermodal (JBI), dedicated contract services (DCS) and
integrated capacity solutions (ICS) segments.
Intermodal refers to shipments of goods in containers that
can be moved from one form or transportation to another, such
as from truck to train.
Revenue in this segment, the company's biggest, rose 24
percent to $691 million on higher volume despite severe
Northeast weather in the quarter, on fuel surcharge increases
and a 4 percent rate increase excluding the fuel surcharge,
J.B. Hunt said.
"The improvement in overall operating income can be
partially attributed to a reduction in the number of empty
repositioning moves compared to the third quarter 2010, due to
the later start to peak shipping season and additional
container capacity," the company said in its statement.
The truck segment performance lagged, with a 2 percent rise
in revenue to $127 million. Excluding fuel surcharges, revenue
fell 5 percent on a 7 percent drop in tractor count.
J.B. Hunt said it had more debt outstanding at the end of
the quarter than a year earlier -- $768 million compared with
$649 million.
It had $7.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and
repurchased about 4 million shares during the third quarter.
The company's shares ended down 1.3 percent at $38.89, down
nearly 5 percent so far this year, having traded as low as
$34.42 in September. In after-hours trading, the share price
was up 4 percent at $40.50.
This year's share price drop is about half the decline in
the Dow Jones Transportation average .DJT.
(Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing by Gary Hill)