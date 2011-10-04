Oct 5 The Japan Bank for International
Cooperation will offer credit lines worth $43 billion to three
major banks to counter the effects of a strong yen, the Nikkei
Japanese daily reported.
The move is part of a $100 billion program, which the
government announced in August, to make it easier for banks to
procure dollars and provide loans to Japanese companies pursuing
overseas corporate buyouts, the paper said.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group unit Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ will get a $15 billion credit line, while
units of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho
Financial Group Inc. will each get a $14 billion line,
the business daily said.
The government-affiliated JBIC will lend the dollars, which
it gets from the foreign exchange fund special account, to major
banks at below-market rates and will ink the credit-line
agreements with the banks on Wednesday, the paper reported.
Separately, the paper said the ruling Democratic Party of
Japan policy chief Seiji Maehara on Tuesday called on Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda to expand the government's program to
about 10 trillion yen ($130.4 billion), from 7 trillion yen.
($1 = 76.710 Japanese Yen)
