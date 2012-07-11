Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach to Macy's - WSJ
Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach to U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
July 11 Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) on Wednesday sold $2 billion of global notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: JBIC AMT $2 BLN COUPON 1.125 PCT MATURITY 07/19/2017 TYPE GLOBAL ISS PRICE 99.647 FIRST PAY 01/19/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 1.198 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/19/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 57.9 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach to U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
TORONTO, Feb 3 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest public-listed copper miner, said on Friday it will need to cut staff and development spending in Indonesia if the government continues to delay export approval of its copper concentrates.
* Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach to Macys - CNBC, citing DJ