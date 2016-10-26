NEW YORK, Oct 26 (IFR) - JBS SA's bonds slumped Wednesday
after a majority shareholder opposed plans to regroup the
world's largest beef exporter under a new Ireland-based entity.
Its 2020s, 2023s and 2024s were two to three points lower at
104.00-105.00, 96.75-97.75 and 101.50-102.50, respectively,
according to a trader.
The company's share price was also hit hard, dropping more
than 15% by early afternoon, according to Thomson Reuters data.
JBS said it had canceled the restructuring plan after
BNDESpar, the investment arm of Brazilian development bank
BNDES, had opposed the plan.
The news comes as a blow to fixed-income investors, who had
bet that the move would lower funding costs and take away some
of the country risk associated with its origins in Brazil.
Under the plan, the bonds were to be transferred to a
Europe-based holding company and subsidiary of JBS Foods
International - a new entity intended to be listed in New York.
"If JBS SA was going to be transferred to the new entity, it
would have been a developed market issuer," Omar Zeolla, a
credit analyst at Oppenheimer & Co, told IFR.
"That would have made it a better credit."
Bondholders agreed in August to amend indentures to allow
for the global reorganization announced in May.
But the Brazilian government earlier this year replaced the
head of BNDES and BNDESpar, who had supported JBS's
international expansion, according to Reuters.
"I am not sure why they didn't do this before," said Zeolla.
"I am sure they would have known that the BNDES wasn't on board
with the reorganization."
The company's CEO Wesley Batista said that the listing of
its North American division under JBS USA may be an alternative,
Reuters reported.
BIG BEEF
JBS has been in the crosshairs since a judge in September
ordered several top executives at J&F, the company that owns
JBS, to step down as part of a fraud investigation.
"(Through the reorganization) JBS would have been able to
reassure investors that it was able to distance itself from its
woes in Brazil, while finding some new, cheaper funding routes
in the international equity markets," Gimme Credit analyst
Cedric Rimaud wrote on Wednesday.
On top of the restructuring failure, Rimaud said, JBS's
troubles lie mostly with deteriorating credit metrics following
an aggressive expansion strategy.
Fitch earlier this month affirmed its BB+ rating with a
stable outlook on JBS SA, but noted that its net debt-to-Ebitda
adjusted for dividend payments to minority shareholders would
reach around 4.7x by year's end.
At the time, the rating agency had factored in the New York
listing and efforts to deleverage after JBS had spent about
R$15.5bn (US$4.94bn) on acquisitions in 2015.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)