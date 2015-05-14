UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO May 14 Brazil is "closer than it had ever been" to exporting fresh beef to the United States, the chief executive of Brazilian meat packer JBS SA said on Thursday, adding that he expects shipments to start later this year.
Even so, Wesley Batista said the impact of the trade deal, which the Brazilian agriculture ministry expects in June, would not be as "transformational" as it would have been in the past because global markets are now more integrated. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.