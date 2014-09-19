By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| SAO PAULO, Sept 19
SAO PAULO, Sept 19 JBS SA, the world's largest
meatpacker, has put off a plan to raise 4 billion reais ($1.7
billion) from the initial public offering of its pork, poultry
and food-processing operations in Brazil, two sources with
direct knowledge of the decision said.
JBS and banks are wary that market volatiltiy stemming from
uncertainty about the outcome of Brazil's October presidential
election could cloud sentiment ahead of potential investor
meetings, according to the sources.
It was the second time São Paulo-based JBS has suspended the
deal since June.
Other potential IPOs at risk include those of cellphone
tower operator T4U Holding Brasil SA and vet product maker Ouro
Fino Saúde Animal Participações SA, which last month announced
their plans, both sources said. The offerings were initially set
to happen next month, between the first and second rounds of
Brazil's most unpredictable presidential election in 12 years.
A number of pension funds and asset management firms are
wary over the impact of election-related risks, reduced global
liquidity and an economic recession on the future performance of
IPOs. The companies pushed forward with the deals after markets
rallied in August on speculation that President Dilma Rousseff
could lose the October election to a more business-friendly
challenger.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index shed 1 percent on
Friday. The index, which jumped in August, has fallen 5.7
percent since the start of the month, when Rousseff began to cut
into the second round lead of opposition candidate Marina Silva.
"There's too much noise at the moment," said one of the
sources, who sought anonymity since the decision is private.
The last time a Brazilian company listed shares on the São
Paulo Stock Exchange was December 2013, when travel agency CVC
Brasil Operadora de Turismo SA raised 540 million
reais from investors. This year, IPOs in Brazil are likely to
have their worst year in at least a decade.
The unit, which will be spun off under the name of JBS
Foods, accounted for nearly 10 percent of JBS's $40 billion in
revenue last year. JBS aims to list the unit in the São Paulo
Stock Exchange's Novo Mercado chapter, where corporate
governance rules are the toughest and requires that a company
list at least 25 percent of its shares.
Itaú BBA SA, Banco Bradesco BBI and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch are among the group of at least five banks that have been
mandated for the JBS Foods transaction, the source added.
JBS declined to comment, citing a quiet period related to
the JBS Foods IPO.
($1 = 2.37 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Gustavo Bonato in São Paulo; editing
by Andrew Hay)