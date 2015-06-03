SAO PAULO, June 3 The world's largest meatpacker JBS SA said on Wednesday it had closed a plant in Brazil's Rondonia state, the second shuttered this year due to lack of cattle ready for slaughter.

A company spokesman said the 267 workers at the plant were offered transfers to other cities. On May 20, JBS said it had laid off 650 workers in São José dos Quatro Marcos, a town in Mato Grosso state for the same reason.

JBS Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said last month that the first three months of 2015 in Brazil were "quite challenging" due to high cattle prices, even as the company's overall profits soared to a quarterly record. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)