March 5 Henrique Meirelles, former president of Brazil's central bank, took over as chairman of the board of J&F Participacoes, a holding company that controls JBS , the world's largest meat packer, the Globo daily newspaper reported on Monday.

J&F, which generates annual revenue of more than 55 billion reais ($31.8 billion), also controls Eldorado, a cellulose producer; J&F Oklahoma, the world's largest beef feedlot company; Flora, a manufacturer of cleaning products; Floresta Agropecuaria, an agricultural products company; and Vigor, a dairy products producer, Globo said.

Meirelles left Brazil's central bank on Jan. 1, 2011. He had spent eight years in its top spot, making him the longest-serving central bank president in Brazil's history.

Meirelles is also head of the Conselho Publico Olimpico, a Brazilian agency that oversees work on the Olympic Games scheduled for Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Globo reported.

