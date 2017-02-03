SAO PAULO Feb 3 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest beef exporter, on Friday said it raised $2.8 billion through a term loan to pay back other loans and extend the company's debt maturity.

The operation is expected to save the company $8 million a year, JBS said in a statement. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Silvio Cascione. Editing by Jane Merriman)