BRASILIA Dec 19 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Monday that Eneas Pestana has stepped down as head of the company's South America operations amid a global structure overhaul.

Pestana, an executive with experience in private equity and the retail industry, was appointed to the post in February.

