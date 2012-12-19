* JBS suppliers installing satellite maps
* Amazon deforestation slowing with better enforcement
By Fabiola Gomes
SAO PAULO, Dec 19 JBS SA, the world's
largest meat company, said on Wednesday it has withdrawn a
lawsuit against environmental activist group Greenpeace and
renewed a promise not to purchase cattle from restricted areas
in Brazil.
Greenpeace said it was in new discussions with the beef
group after JBS published an independent audit of its cattle
purchases in the Amazon region, seeming to end a six-month-old
spat over cattle supplies.
In June, Greenpeace accused JBS of purchasing cattle raised
on reserves for indigenous peoples. It said the company was
breaking an accord Brazilian meat packers signed in 2009 that
promised not to purchase cattle raised on illegally deforested
lands, farms convicted of using slave labor or other restricted
areas.
Greenpeace said two other big beef processors, Marfrig
and Minerva, had no problems proving the
proper origins of their cattle.
In response, JBS said it was suing Greenpeace for what it
called false claims that would cause it to lose business.
In a statement on Wednesday, however, José Augusto de
Carvalho Júnior, president of JBS for the Mercosur trade block,
said JBS and Greenpeace had arrived at "a new stage" in joint
efforts to remove deforestation from cattle supply chains.
JBS has agreed that by 2014 all of its cattle purchases in
the Amazon biome will be checked with deforestation monitoring
efforts.
Although Brazil has made great strides over the past decade
in slowing the pace of deforestation and recently passed a new
land use law meant to protect forests and encourage replanting,
pressure for land from farmers and ranchers remains one of the
main forces driving clearcutting.
JBS said since 2010 it has developed a monitoring system
that uses satellite images, georeferenced data of the ranchers,
and information from official public bodies to analyze each farm
from which the company buys in that area.
In a report published on the JBS website, auditing firm BDO
RCS said some 10,000 out of JBS's 22,000 registered suppliers in
the Amazon have installed digital maps of their farms.
Brazil's government says illegal land clearing has slowed
with better enforcement, thanks to satellite technology. Data
last month suggested destruction of Amazon woodlands hit its
lowest rate since monitoring began in 1988.
With global grain and beef prices on the rise after severe
drought in the South American and U.S. grain belts in the past
year, however, Brazilian soybean farmers have expanded planting
at the highest rate since 2003, while Brazil's commercial cattle
herd has grown to a record of nearly 210 million head.