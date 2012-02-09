Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
SAO PAULO Feb 9 Brazilian meatpacker JBS unveiled on Thursday plans to spin off and sell shares of its dairy foods unit Vigor, according to a regulatory statement.
Under the plan, current shareholders of the São Paulo-based meatpacker, the world's biggest, will have the right to subscribe a "proportional stake" in Vigor, the filing noted. JBS plans to list Vigor in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, the filing added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.