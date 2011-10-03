* World's top beef producer not working with banks-filing

* Marfrig could see losses on dollar debts - analysts

SAO PAULO Oct 3 Brazil's JBS (JBSS3.SA), the world's biggest beef producer, said it was not working with banks to finance a merger with rivals Marfrig (MRFG3.SA) and Minerva (BEEF3.SA).

JBS "is not taking steps with foreign and national banks to finance an eventual merger ... as some media reports have said in recent days," the company said in a securities filing.

"Any such move will be duly communicated to the market through official channels," the statement added.

Marfrig could see net losses in the third quarter due to significant debts in dollars, according to Raymond James analysts. Brazil's currency depreciated 16 percent in September. [ID:nN1E7920HM]

Shares of Marfrig deepened losses to 2.3 percent after the JBS filing, trading at 5.99 reais. Marfrig did not immediately respond to requests for a comment. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by John Wallace)