UPDATE 3-Investors tiptoe back into Russia in toystore IPO
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)
* World's top beef producer not working with banks-filing
* Marfrig could see losses on dollar debts - analysts
SAO PAULO Oct 3 Brazil's JBS (JBSS3.SA), the world's biggest beef producer, said it was not working with banks to finance a merger with rivals Marfrig (MRFG3.SA) and Minerva (BEEF3.SA).
JBS "is not taking steps with foreign and national banks to finance an eventual merger ... as some media reports have said in recent days," the company said in a securities filing.
"Any such move will be duly communicated to the market through official channels," the statement added.
Marfrig could see net losses in the third quarter due to significant debts in dollars, according to Raymond James analysts. Brazil's currency depreciated 16 percent in September. [ID:nN1E7920HM]
Shares of Marfrig deepened losses to 2.3 percent after the JBS filing, trading at 5.99 reais. Marfrig did not immediately respond to requests for a comment. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by John Wallace)
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)
* Priceline Group Inc - Momondo Group, currently a portfolio company of Great Hill Partners, will report into Kayak CEO Steve Hafner after acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Volkswagen Group of America on Tuesday announced a U.S. subsidiary that will manage $2 billion in investments in zero emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and awareness programs over a decade as part of a court settlement on its excess diesel emissions.