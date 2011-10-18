* Group bought cattle from irregular farms-prosecutors

* JBS denies wrongdoing

Oct 18 Brazil's JBS, the world's biggest beef producer, has violated an accord in which it had agreed not to buy cattle from irregular ranches, Brazil's public prosecutors office said late on Monday.

The accord, signed by JBS in May 2010, said that the company would stop buying animals from farms with environmental irregularities, properties located on indigenous land and farms that had kept workers in slave-like conditions.

But JBS (JBSS3.SA) bought 3,476 head of cattle from May 2010 through May 2011 from 32 farms that fell into these categories in the center-western state of Mato Grosso, the prosecutor said in a statement.

"The prosecutors office ascertained that, despite JBS's having agreed to review its commercial relations, it continued to buy animals (from these properties)," the office said.

The prosecutor gave JBS two weeks to announce the steps it would take to bring its purchases in line with the accord.

In a statement, JBS denied that it had bought cattle "in violation with the current legislation" and said it is examining its past purchases to check the prosecutors' allegation. (Reporting by Inae Riveras, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)