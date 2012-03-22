* Meatpacker books $14 million net income vs year-ago loss
* Company focuses on organic growth, less on acquisitions
SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazil's JBS, the
world's biggest beef producer, plans to invest between 900
million reais ($492.66 million) and 1 billion reais in its
operations 2012, down from the 1.4 billion reais investments
initially planned for last year, Chief Executive Officer Wesley
Batista said on Thursday.
Capital expenditures totaled 1.17 billion reais in 2011,
down 4.2 percent from the year before, the company's balance
sheet showed.
In a conference call following JBS's fourth-quarter earnings
report released late on Wednesday, Batista said the company
would focus on organic growth after a barrage of acquisitions in
recent years that vaulted the obscure meatpacker from
center-west Brazil to the world's largest integrated meat
producer.
The company reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter
profit on Wednesday as a weak North American poultry market
eroded a boost from surging U.S. beef and pork prices.
JBS posted net income of 25.6 million reais ($14
million)compared with a year-earlier loss of 67.5 million reais,
missing forecasts of a 167 million reais profit in a Reuters
survey of four analysts.
($1 = 1.8268 reais)
(Reporting by Fabiola Gomes; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)