UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO Dec 2 Brazil securities regulator CVM on Tuesday lifted its suspension of the initial public offering of JBS SA's processed food unit, JBS Foods.
CVM had suspended the share offering last month after the company's chief executive breached regulations by making comments about the deal in a local newspaper.
JBS is looking to raise some 4 billion reais ($1.6 billion) from the IPO of JBS Foods.
($1 = 2.57 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources