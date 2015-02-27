UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 27 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Friday it was cancelling an initial public offering of its processed food unit JBS Foods due to unfavorable market conditions.
This is the fourth time JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, suspended plans for the IPO of JBS Foods.
(Reporting by Juliana Schincariol Writing by Walter Brandimarte)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources