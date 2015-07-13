BRASILIA, July 13 JBS SA, the world's
largest meatpacker, said on Monday it had obtained a loan of up
to $1.2 billion to pay for the acquisition of Cargill
Inc's U.S. pork assets.
The loan has a maturity of seven years and interest rates
equal to Libor plus 2.75 percent per annum, with a minimum Libor
Rate of 0.75 percent, the company said in a statement.
The term loan will be provided to JBS' U.S. subsidiary JBS
USA LLC by Credit Suisse AG, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Rabobank Nederland.
The Brazilian food processing giant earlier this month
announced the purchase of Cargill Meat Solutions' pork assets
for $1.45 billion, a deal that would make it one of the largest
meat companies in the United States.
The announcement came less than a week after JBS said it
would buy Moy Park Ltd, the British poultry and processed foods
unit of rival Marfrig Global Foods SA.
