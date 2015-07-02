BRIEF-United Bancshares, Benchmark Bancorp enter plan of merger on March 22 - SEC filing
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
SAO PAULO, July 2 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said in a presentation on Thursday that it expects relevant synergies of more than $75 million from its acquisition of Cargill's U.S. pork assets.
The company said late on Wednesday its U.S. division would purchase pork assets from Cargill meat solutions for $1.45 billion. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* P10 Industries Inc.,formerly Active Power Inc., files for reorganization under Chapter 11, announces new investor, while preserving shareholder value