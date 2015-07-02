SAO PAULO, July 2 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said in a presentation on Thursday that it expects relevant synergies of more than $75 million from its acquisition of Cargill's U.S. pork assets.

The company said late on Wednesday its U.S. division would purchase pork assets from Cargill meat solutions for $1.45 billion. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)