RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 22 Brazil's JBS SA expects sales at its Friboi unit, the No. 1 Brazilian meat brand, to rise 35 percent this year compared to previous months as holiday parties drive up demand for meat, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Buoyant sales are preventing Brazil's meat business from suffering the same downturn that many companies in the country are suffering as a result of the worst recession in decades. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)