UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA does not see any acquisition opportunity that could benefit it more than its current assets, CEO Wesley Batista said on a conference call on Thursday.
He added the company would continue its policy of currency hedging, faced with volatility and market uncertainty. Shares of JBS fell nearly 3 percent after the world's largest meatpacker posted a fourth-quarter loss. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.