SAO PAULO Nov 12 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest exporter of beef, is taking a more cautious stance to growth of its business with the slower growth in China and the economic uncertainty at home, executives of the company said on an earnings call on Thursday.

The company said recently that it was preparing to resume expansion through takeovers of rivals in the animal protein market. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Alberto Alerigi Jr Editing by W Simon)