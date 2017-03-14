SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS SA is "very optimistic" about the year ahead, Chief Executive Wesley Batista told analysts on an earnings call on Tuesday, as meat prices recover gradually in global markets while grain and cattle costs ease.

Batista said the $230 million acquisition of ham and bacon producer Plumrose USA, announced along with earnings on Monday, should generate annual cost savings between $25 million and $30 million. (Reporting by Paula Laier and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)