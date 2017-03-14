UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS SA is "very optimistic" about the year ahead, Chief Executive Wesley Batista told analysts on an earnings call on Tuesday, as meat prices recover gradually in global markets while grain and cattle costs ease.
Batista said the $230 million acquisition of ham and bacon producer Plumrose USA, announced along with earnings on Monday, should generate annual cost savings between $25 million and $30 million. (Reporting by Paula Laier and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources