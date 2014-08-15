SAO PAULO Aug 15 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's biggest beef producer, on Friday raised its outlook for cost savings from the takeover of processed food brand Seara to 1.5 billion reais ($660 million) from a prior estimate of 1.3 billion reais.

Executives gave the new forecast during an earnings call, when Chief Executive Wesley Batista also estimated the U.S. beef slaughter capacity had come down by between 8,000 and 10,000 heads per day due to plants closed by other companies.

