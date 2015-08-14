(Adds expectations about beef exports, quote, background)
SAO PAULO Aug 14 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA
expects fresh beef exports to the United States to
begin no earlier than 2016, later than the Brazilian government
predicted, Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said on
Friday.
An agreement between the two countries was signed in June,
when Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff visited Washington, but
Batista said it would take time to work through bureaucratic
approvals and overcome resistance from U.S. cattle producers.
"I never thought this would be an easy, simple deal,"
Batista told analysts on a call to discuss second-quarter
earnings. JBS is the world's largest beef exporter.
Brazil's agriculture ministry had said exports could begin
in August for the first time in 15 years. The U.S. Department of
Agriculture took the first steps towards allowing imports in
late June, but additional actions are required.
A green light for fresh beef shipments to the United States
could help Brazil gain access to other key markets, such as
Japan and South Korea, which have banned all beef imports since
a mad cow disease scare in late 2012.
The World Animal Health Organization has maintained Brazil's
status as a country with an insignificant risk of the disease.
Brazil is already a steady exporter of cooked beef that appears
in items such as canned corned beef to the United States.
JBS expects 2 percent more cattle to be available for
slaughter in the United States in 2016 than this year, and
cattle prices are falling because of the expected uptick in
supply, Batista said.
Shares of JBS fell 2.9 percent in Sao Paulo the day after
the company reported a 68.5 percent drop in second-quarter net
profit to 80 million reais ($22.7 million) from a year earlier.
Executives said they were confident of regulatory approval
for JBS's $1.45 billion purchase of Cargill Inc's U.S. pork
business, a deal that would make it one of the largest and most
powerful meat companies in the United States.
($1 = 3.5 reais)
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr and Caroline Stauffer; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)