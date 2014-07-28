SAO PAULO, July 28 Shares of JBS SA, the world's largest meat producer, rose 3 percent in Sao Paulo trading on Monday after it announced it would buy Tyson Foods Inc's Mexican and Brazilian poultry businesses for $575 million.

JBS said in a statement it expected annual revenues of US$350 million for its JBS Foods division as a result of purchasing Tyson's three processing plants in Brazil. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)