SAO PAULO, April 9 Brazilian meatpacker JBS said on Monday it would offer shareholders the chance to swap shares one-for-one with shares of its dairy unit Vigor in an initial public offering aimed at tripling the unit's size in a decade.

The company's board approved the sale of 149.7 million Vigor shares for a total value of 1.19 billion reais ($652 million), according to a securities filing. The share price for the transaction will be 7.96 reais per share, based on the average share price of JBS stock over the past 20 trading days.

JBS shares rose 0.4 percent on Monday to 7.72 reais.

Vigor's Chief Executive Gilberto Xando told Reuters last month that the unit planned to triple its revenue in the next ten years, using additional debt and share sales to expand in Brazil's wealthy midwestern, southeastern and southern regions.

($1 = 1.83 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)