(Corrects headline to say "a home" from "its big book" catalog.
Deletes "hefty" in paragraph 1.)
Jan 20 Department-store operator J.C. Penney Co
Inc is bringing back a print catalog five years after
ditching it to focus on the web, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The retailer stopped mailing its 'Big Book' catalog in 2009
and phased out its distribution of 70 smaller catalogs a year
later, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1Cuf2PN)
The move is substantiated with data showing that many of its
online sales were driven by what the shoppers saw in print, the
newspaper said.
The new, 120-page book will present items from the company's
home department and will be sent to select customers in March,
the first time it has sent out a catalog since 2010, the report
said.
J.C. Penney has been on the rebound this year after
reversing an ill-fated attempt to move upmarket under former
Chief Executive Ron Johnson.
J.C. Penney could not immediately be reached for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)