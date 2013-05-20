NEW YORK May 20 Embattled retailer J.C. Penney has increased its new five-year term loan B to $2.25 billion from $1.75 billion, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The loan is now expected to price at a range of LIB+500-525, with a 1 percent Libor floor and a 99.5 issue price. Previously, the TLB was talked at LIB+575, with a 1 percent Libor floor and a 99 issue price.

The loan will be covenant-lite and will include call protection of 102 and 101 in the first and second years, respectively.

The new term loan will be used to refinance the company's outstanding 7.125 percent notes due 2023, to fund working capital and back general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs is lead arranger. The loan was approximately three times oversubscribed ahead of its launch at a bank meeting on May 14, sources said.

The loan will be structurally senior to $2.6 billion of unsecured bonds and $3.9 billion of equity value in the company's capital structure, according to a lender presentation.

The new loan will be guaranteed by Penney subsidiaries, and secured by substantially all assets of the company, including real estate. More than $4 billion of hard collateral will back the loan, including an appraised value of over $3.3 billion in real estate collateral.

The loan will have a second-lien claim to collateral under the existing $1.85 billion asset-based lending revolving credit facility led by JP Morgan.

Corporate family ratings on J.C. Penney are Caa1/CCC+/B-. Facility ratings on the term loan B are B2/B/BB-.

The loan will help to stave off a near-term liquidity crunch stemming from operational declines after a failed turnaround at the company.

In mid-April, J.C. Penney was forced to draw down $850 million from its $1.85 billion asset-based revolving credit facility to help buy inventory and revamp its business strategy. S&P calls the company's liquidity "less than adequate," and estimates a free operating cash flow burn of about $1.5 billion over the next 12 months.

Books close at 5 p.m. today, and allocations are expected thereafter.