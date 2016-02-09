CORRECTED-RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.
NEW YORK Feb 9 Burberry Group Plc, the British luxury fashion brand, sued J C Penney Co Inc on Tuesday, accusing the U.S. retailer of selling "scarf coats" and jackets featuring exact copies of its trademarked "Burberry check."
The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan seeks a halt to further infringements, plus damages. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TAIPEI, April 11 Chinese tech conglomerate LeEco , whose businesses stretch from smartphones to electric vehicles, has abandoned a $2 billion proposed acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio, the company said on Tuesday.