Netanyahu's rift with finance minister fuels talk of early Israeli election
* In dispute with coalition ally on public broadcasting agency
Oct 13 J.C. Penney Co Inc said Marvin Ellison, Home Depot Inc's head of U.S. stores, would replace Myron Ullman as chief executive in August 2015.
The department store operator's shares were up 6 percent in premarket trading.
Ullman, who was CEO from 2004 to 2011, was brought back as interim CEO in April last year to stem a sales hemorrhage blamed on former CEO Ron Johnson.
J.C. Penney said Ellison would join on Nov. 1 as president and CEO-designee. Ullman will remain with the company as executive chairman for one year after Ellison takes over as CEO on Aug. 1. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* In dispute with coalition ally on public broadcasting agency
LONDON, March 19 The deputy director-general of Britain's internal security service is to become the new head of intelligence eavesdropping service GCHQ, the Sunday Times newspaper reported without citing the source of its information.
ANKARA, March 19 Turkey on Sunday accused Germany of supporting the network of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric it blames for last year's attempted coup, comments likely to aggravate a diplomatic feud between Ankara and Berlin.