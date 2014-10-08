Oct 8 Struggling retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc
cut its current-quarter same-store sales forecast,
citing lower sales in September, sending its shares down
sharply.
The department store chain said it expected low-single digit
percentage growth in same-store sales in the third quarter. The
company had earlier forecast mid-single digit growth.
The company said it cut its forecast due to lower levels of
clearance in September, compared to the same month last year,
and a "continued difficult retail environment".
J.C. Penney's shares were down 10.6 percent at $8.22 in
early afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)