(Corrects paragraph 8 to say "which carries an exclusive assortment of Disney merchandise" from "which is the only U.S. department store retailer carrying an exclusive assortment of Disney merchandise." Adds link to corrected press release.)

Oct 8 Retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc cut its current-quarter same-store sales forecast, citing lower sales in September and a "difficult retail environment," sending its shares down sharply.

The department store chain said it expected low-single digit percentage growth in same-store sales in the third quarter ending October. The company had earlier forecast mid-single digit growth. (bit.ly/1o7QPgw)

Analysts on average were expecting a 5.3 percent increase in same-store sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

J.C. Penney's shares were down 11.8 percent at $8.10 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

At its analyst day in New York, J.C. Penney Chief Executive Myron Ullman outlined plans to generate incremental sales of $2 billion between 2015 and 2017, by revamping high traffic areas of its stores.

These areas generally sell beauty products, jewelry and fashion accessories.

The company reported revenue of $11.86 billion for the year ended February.

J.C. Penney, which carries an exclusive assortment of Disney merchandise, said it would open more than 100 additional Disney branded shops inside its stores by the 2015 back-to-school season.

J.C. Penney has been trying to win back shoppers by revamping its household goods section and bringing back many of the no-frills clothes that were ditched in a failed attempt to go more upmarket during 2012.

That attempt to attract more affluent customers alienated its core low to middle-income customers, leading to a 30 percent sales decline over two years.

The retailer operates about 1,060 stores in the United States and also sells goods through its website, jcpenney.com.

The company's shares have fallen more than 60 percent in the past two years.

(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)