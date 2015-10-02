Oct 2 J.C. Penney Co Inc said Prudential
Insurance Co of America will take over administration
and benefit payments to 43,000 retirees as part of a plan that
will reduce its $5 billion U.S. pension obligation by up to 35
percent.
The department store operator said about 12,000 retirees and
surviving beneficiaries of the company's qualified pension plan
had elected to receive lump-sum payments.
In addition, about 1,900 former employees who have deferred
vested benefits elected to receive lump-sums.
The payments, to be made in November, will result in a
non-cash pension settlement charge, with the amount to be
determined after the close of the transactions.
"Although the plan has been fully funded since 2009, owing
to successful execution of the company's asset de-risking
strategy, market conditions were favorable to reduce the
obligation now," the company said.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Ted
Kerr)