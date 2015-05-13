May 13 Department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a narrower quarterly loss and lifted its annual gross margin target, helped by stronger sales.

The company posted a loss of $167 million, or 55 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 2, compared with a net loss of $352 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

It said it now expects gross margin to improve 100 to 150 basis points for 2015, up from a 50 to 100 basis points improvement under a prior forecast.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)