Nov 12 J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss as a 12 percent drop in operating expenses boosted margins.

The company said net loss narrowed to $188 million, or 62 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1 from $489 million, or $1.94 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell slightly to $2.76 billion.

Operating expenses fell to $1.07 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore and Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Don Sebastian)