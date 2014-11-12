BRIEF-Kew Media Group receives shareholder approval for qualifying acquisition
* Kew media group inc. Receives shareholder approval for qualifying acquisition
Nov 12 J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss as a 12 percent drop in operating expenses boosted margins.
The company said net loss narrowed to $188 million, or 62 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1 from $489 million, or $1.94 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell slightly to $2.76 billion.
Operating expenses fell to $1.07 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore and Nathan Layne in Chicago; Editing by Don Sebastian)
March 13 Morgan Stanley is hiring hundreds of tech-savvy specialists at its wealth management branches to train advisers on the firm's new digital tools, the bank's co-head of wealth management Andy Saperstein said in an interview.
* First patient dosed in Phase 2 trial evaluating Transgene's TG4010 in combination with Opdivo(nivolumab) for 2nd line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)