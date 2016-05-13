May 13 U.S. department store operator J.C. Penney Co Inc joined rivals including Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp in reporting a drop in sales in a quarter marked by a slump in apparel demand.

The company's net loss narrowed to $68 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $150 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

However, net sales fell 1.6 percent to $2.81 billion.

