BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
Aug 12 J.C. Penney Co Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in comparable store sales, helped by demand for home goods and footwear and a strong performance by the Sephora beauty products shops in its stores.
The company's net loss narrowed to $56 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 30, from $117 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 1.5 percent to $2.92 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Q1 iPhone sales 78.3 million units versus 74.8 million units last year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10 from continuing operations